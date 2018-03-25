Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Five Apartments Planned for E. Tupper Street

Out with commercial space, in with residents. The conversion of dated office space to modern residences shows no sign of ending.  Chris Jacobs is putting five apartments to the second floor of 12 E. Tupper Street. Permits for the conversion were pulled on March 16 (hat tip Dr. Rehab).

Jacobs purchased the two-story building in October 2015 for $550,000. Jacobs owns a cluster of buildings nearby along Main Street and W. Tupper Street. Most of those are commercial buildings but he has two residential units along with office space at 678 Main Street. He is also part of an ownership group that owns the Henry Building at 41 West Tupper and the JR Barrington Building at 686 Main Street. Both of those buildings are predominantly residential.

Lamparelli Construction is the contractor for the 12 E. Tupper work.

