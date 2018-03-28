Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

First ever “State of OUR CITY” Address

"Speakers will tell the other side of the Buffalo story, offer solutions to improve their city"

0 Comments

On Thursday, March 29, a citywide coalition of community groups will come together for the first ever “State of OUR CITY” Address. This address is meant to spotlight the troubles that Buffalo still faces, pertaining to myriad issues including poor education, lack of affordable housing, the need for investment in worker cooperatives and other people-centered economic development strategies, safety for undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable populations, better and more accessible/safe public transit, among others.

Historically marginalized and vulnerable populations – including communities of color, poor and working-class families, and LGBTQ individuals – live under constant threat of being displaced from their homes and lack the ability to access public transportation that would connect them to employment and/or educational opportunities. 

What: First annual “State of OUR CITY” address

When: Thursday, March 29, 5:30pm

Where: Central Meeting Room of Buffalo Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203

Why: To tell the other side of the Buffalo story and offer evidence-based solutions to improve our city.

Who: OUR CITY Coalition members include Open Buffalo, PUSH Buffalo, CEJ Buffalo, PPG, Citizen Action, VOICE Buffalo, Queers for Racial Justice, Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, Justice for Migrant Families, New York Immigration Coalition, Cooperation Buffalo, African Heritage Food Co-op, The WASH Project, and Community First Alliance.

The “State of OUR CITY” event will also feature live performances by the Women’s Resistance Chorus and poet Jillian Hanesworth.

This event is free and open to the public. See Facebook event.

 

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments