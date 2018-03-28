On Thursday, March 29, a citywide coalition of community groups will come together for the first ever “State of OUR CITY” Address. This address is meant to spotlight the troubles that Buffalo still faces, pertaining to myriad issues including poor education, lack of affordable housing, the need for investment in worker cooperatives and other people-centered economic development strategies, safety for undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable populations, better and more accessible/safe public transit, among others.
Historically marginalized and vulnerable populations – including communities of color, poor and working-class families, and LGBTQ individuals – live under constant threat of being displaced from their homes and lack the ability to access public transportation that would connect them to employment and/or educational opportunities.
What: First annual “State of OUR CITY” address
When: Thursday, March 29, 5:30pm
Where: Central Meeting Room of Buffalo Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203
Why: To tell the other side of the Buffalo story and offer evidence-based solutions to improve our city.
Who: OUR CITY Coalition members include Open Buffalo, PUSH Buffalo, CEJ Buffalo, PPG, Citizen Action, VOICE Buffalo, Queers for Racial Justice, Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, Justice for Migrant Families, New York Immigration Coalition, Cooperation Buffalo, African Heritage Food Co-op, The WASH Project, and Community First Alliance.
The “State of OUR CITY” event will also feature live performances by the Women’s Resistance Chorus and poet Jillian Hanesworth.
This event is free and open to the public. See Facebook event.