F45 Training chisels out space on Chandler Street

A high intensity interval training (HIIT) studio from Australia is making its way to Buffalo. Husband-wife team of Jess Lasagna and Joe Hartrich will soon be introducing F45 to 166 Chandler Street in Black Rock. The new fitness studio is based on 45 minute sessions that allow members to burn upwards of 750 calories per training session.

Founders of F45 have packaged a proprietary HIIT fitness program and dedicated business technology, which has made the studio “…the world’s fastest growing fitness network.” Within the last four years, 1000 franchises have been secured in 36 countries.

“I fell in love with the brand about 6 months ago when I became a member in Toronto,” said Lasagna, who hails from Toronto (Hartrich is a Buffalo native). “It has completely changed my outlook on fitness, and we are super excited to be the first to bring this to Buffalo. F45 – The “F” stands for functional, and the “45” equates to 45 minutes. Every day’s workout is different which keeps it fun and exciting.”

It turns out that Lasagna and Hartrich had some help identifying the optimal location for the new fitness enterprise. “Joe’s cousin, Matt Hartrich, helped the us identify the location and negotiate the lease,” Lasagna noted. “Matt is the Vice President of Development for Schneider Development and the President of Schneider Real Estate Services, a newly formed real estate brokerage under the larger Schneider Family of Services umbrella.

Ultimately, the couple believed in developer Rocco Termini’s vision for the evolving site, which is now gaining incredible momentum.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this project,” said Lasagna. “Once we found out the plans for Chandler Street we knew we wanted to be a part of it. The team training atmosphere builds a sense of community, which I have no doubt will fit in perfectly with Rocco’s vision.”

Once open (late summer ’18), F45 will join myriad unique operations on Chandler Street, including Salon in the City Suites, BlackBird Cider Works, Thin Man Brewery (production facility and tasting room, with eight bowling alleys), and Utilant (Chandler Incubator – learn more). F45 will complement the rest of the amenities, all of which will offer a combined array of distinct resources and conveniences that will help to attract a wide range of visitors.

As it stands, Chandler Street is quickly revving up to be a fascinating destination. With each new announcement comes a building sense of excitement. If developer Rocco Termini has his way, the end game will be a live/work/play district that will be like nothing else in the city.

Any inquiries can be directed to blackrock@f45training.com.