Exploring Buffalo’s Icy Industrial Ruins on Fat Bikes

Typically, urban explorers spend their time investigating Buffalo’s silos in the spring, summer, and fall. In the case of photographer Jim Cielencki, and writer Robert Rebholz, who both happen to be avid cyclists, they decided to take their fat bikes and cameras out to the grain silos, to capture the frozen tundra and the hulking monoliths. The following excerpts and photos are from their journey:

Trail riding in the snow can be an amazing experience but is an extremely weather-dependent venture. If there’s too much snow, then the ride will be a slog. When the snowpack dwindles and the trails become icy things can turn sideways in a hurry.

My first choice when conditions are prime is to hit up singletrack. When it doesn’t look promising at my local trail centers, I always have a plan B in mind. With the erratic weather Western New York has seen this year, I’ve spent more and more time in the industrial zone along the Buffalo Harbor.

When I am getting ready for my ride in the First Ward, I always enjoy the smell of baking Cheerios from the General Mills factory down the street. It is one of the few remaining active factories in this area, but has immense production. The mill is a hive of activity with trains, tractor-trailers and barges coming and going.

Once I’m suited up I dive right into the fields, marshes and forests that surround the grain elevators. The amount of wildlife that has repopulated this area is unreal. There are massive herds of deer, turkey and cranes that live in this area.

It’s amazing to see that nature has taken back over in this heavily polluted industrial landscape. You are a five-minute ride away from the heart of downtown, but you feel as though you are in the middle of nowhere.

The Outer Harbor of Buffalo is the city’s connection to Lake Erie. The Outer Harbor is mostly undeveloped and has some terrific winter riding. The bike paths that are usually jammed in the summer are completely open. I take advantage of this time of year to ride places that in the warm months are way too busy to maintain a decent pace.



There are some existing trails in the Outer Harbor, but there is room for more singletrack. A new bike park is in the final planning phases by the city and will be a welcome addition to the terrific riding already in the area. I can’t wait until construction begins.

Recently, my photographer friend and BMX legend Jim Cielencki and I made a trip to the Outer Harbor to scout for shooting locations. He got his drone out and we were both amazed by the visuals he shot over the frozen lake. “Do you think you can ride on the ice?” he asked me with a smile.

I recently swapped my 80 mm wide rims for a 100 mm width wheelset. Even with the same sized tire, the grip with the wider rim was much better. “Here goes nothing,” I said to myself as I rolled out onto the ice.

At first, I just went out a few feet onto the ice and rode parallel to the shoreline. After riding a stretch, I got back onto the sand and wheeled back around to check in with Jim to see how it looked. “Go out further!” he yelled.

Facing my fear of the ice, I pedaled straight out into the Outer Harbor. I remembered something my friend and Rampage podium finisher Glyn O’Brien once told me, “When people get scared, they forget to breathe. In those moments where fear grips you, always take a breath.”

I heard his words in my head and inhaled the freezing cold air through my nose. I immediately felt a sense of calm wash over me. I could feel every bit of energy that I put into pedaling push me across the ice. Free from the friction of dirt or asphalt, every pedal stroke felt like 10 on the ice.

Segments of this article originally appeared in pinkbike.com. You can visit the site to read the full article, with additional images provided.