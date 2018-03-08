ESPN: The patience of Jim

Jim Kelly is a Buffalo icon. No matter if you were around during the Bills’ ‘glory days’, or you’re a young Buffalonian learning the ropes, the superstar QB is an ever-present fixture in the collective minds and hearts of this city’s sports fans. If you think that you know anything about Jim Kelly, you probably don’t know the entire story. While we think of the legendary figure as the QB who took our football team to the Super Bowl four times, there’s another side to Kelly that is beyond painful (and we’re not just talking about those depressing finale losses). Not only does he never get the recognition that he deserves for accomplishing the awe-inspiring Super Bowl feat, his post-career life has been nothing short of heartbreaking.
ESPN columnist Rick Reilly now tells Kelly’s story, in a way that we have never heard. Reilly recounts the painful losses, Kelly’s battle with cancer, the loss of his son, a plane crash… the list goes on. At the same time, the article positions Kelly as an inspirational figurehead that continues to fight despite the mounting oppressive punches that are thrown his way. You can read the article here.