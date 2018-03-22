Elmwood Village Farmers Market announces entertainment lineup

Now that spring has sorta sprung, it’s time to look forward to a plethora of inspirational outdoor activities, including all of the farmers’ markets that are found throughout the city. One of the quintessential markets is the original – the Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market, which kicks off on Saturday, May 12 at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.
Not only does this particular market boast bountiful amounts of wholesome foods, each of the market sessions also features live entertainment, every Saturday through November 24.
The market will feature entertainment from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each week. Following is the 2018 lineup, subject to change and weather conditions.
- May 12: Acousticopia, Rockabilly Steve and BR3
- May 19: Brendan & the Strangest Ways, Birdie Cree
- May 26: David Adamczyk, Nickel City String Band
- June 2: No Illusions, Rob Falgiano, Queen City Contra
- June 9: Brian & Peg, La Marimba
- June 16: Chris Jones, Porcelain Train
- June 23: Brendan & the Strangest Ways, Nickel City String Band
- June 30: Brian & Peg, David Adamczyk
- July 7: Brendan & the Strangest Ways, No Illusions
- July 14: Rob Falgiano, La Marimba
- July 21: Rockabilly Steve and BR3, Porcelain Train, Queen City Contra
- July 28: Infringement Festival
- Aug. 4: Infringement Festival
- Aug. 11: No Illusions, Rockabilly Steve and BR3
- Aug. 18: Rob Falgiano, Birdie Cree
- Aug. 25: David Adamczyk, Buffalo Cello School
- Sept. 1: Chris Jones, La Marimba
- Sept. 8: Rob Falgiano, No Illusions
- Sept. 15: Rockabilly Steve and BR3, Birdie Cree
- Sept. 22: Brendan & the Strangest Ways, Nickel City String Band
- Sept. 29: Brian & Peg, David Adamczyk
- Oct. 6: Chris Jones, Porcelain Train
- Oct. 13: Acousticopia, Rob Falgiano
- Oct. 20: Brian & Peg, Birdie Cree
- Oct. 27: David Adamczyk, Brendan & the Strangest Ways
For more information on the market, visit www.elmwoodmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook for frequent updates.