The Ellicott Square Building is buzzing with activity these days. Did you know that the building has the following tenants?
All four lobby stands are fully occupied with businesses, including Charlie the Butcher, Joseph’s Panini Stand, The Grove & Artone’s Pizza & Subs. Also, in the lobby there is Holly’s Grooming Room (Hair & Nails), Western New York Spine & Chiropractic, Ellicott Square Fitness, and Finishing Touches (Art gallery & Boutique store).
Every Wednesday, at 6:30pm, Finishing Touches (by Caitlin Krumm) offers abstract painting 101 classes to anyone who wants to try his or her hand at acrylic painting (basic acrylic techniques). All materials needed for this class are provided by the host.
This class is the perfect opportunity to explore your creativity while learning basic acrylic techniques with abstract painting 101. Caitlin will explain methods including brush and palette knife painting along with layering and splatter to create a modern abstract painting.
Ellicott Square Building | Abstract Painting 101
Spring in the Ellicott Square Building
Finishing Touches by Caitlin Krumm
Every Wednesday at 6:30pm
Great for all skill levels. No experience required.
Online payment ($35) is required to reserve your seat. All classes require a minimum of 6 and max of 12 students. In the case of a CLASS cancellation by Caitlin you will be notified 24 hours in advance and receive a full refund. Can’t make a Wednesday? Book a private class/event. To receive a credit, you must cancel 48 hours before class/event. 10% off your store purchase.