Done Deal: 1330 Niagara Trades Hands

Niagara Street’s rise continues. 1330 Niagara Street was purchased on Thursday by Buffalo Spokes LLC for $300,000. Giles Kavanagh’s 1330 Niagara Street LLC was the seller.

The circa-1925, two-story building contains 7,364 sq.ft. of space. It is just south of Ciminelli Real Estate’s stunning renovation project, The Mentholatum. Ciminelli also owns vacant land between their renovated building at 1330 Niagara that it has indicated it may develop in the future.

Buffalo Spokes LLC is registered with a Wehrle Drive mailing address. Buffalove Development’s offices are in the building, with a construction arm named Little Wheel Restoration Company LLC.

