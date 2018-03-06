Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day 2018

Starr Valentino jump started “Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day” back in 2009 while living in Atlanta, Georgia. Almost a decade later, this “day of good” has had a profound impact on countless people throughout the nation.
“[Each year], I walk the streets handing out gift cards, t-shirts, ribbons, etc., to random people,” says Starr. “Today a growing number of Americans spread love and kindness throughout their neighborhoods. Over 345 cities, towns, and villages recognize this day. I won’t stop spreading awareness until the message of Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day is spread across the world.”
It’s a day that revolves around compassion, care, love, and kindness, which are all things that we need more of in this world.
According to Starr, hundreds of Mayors and government officials have sent proclamations recognizing this special day. In Buffalo/NYS, Councilman David Franczyk, Joseph Golombek, and Senator Timothy Kennedy have all acknowledged Starr’s efforts, while Congressman Brian Higgins and Governor Andrew Cuomo both issued a Certificate of Recognition Award in 2017.
In his annual appeal, Starr asks that we look at May 16 as a day to be selfless, by putting others first. It’s a day to help someone else that could use a lift up. We all lead such busy lives, that sometimes we don’t have to time to reflect upon the bigger picture. Doing good deeds for others can be uplifting for all parties involved.