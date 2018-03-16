Buffalo Murder Mysteries is embarking upon a new interactive dining event that sounds like a blast. Death at the Distillery – A Prohibition Murder Mystery Dinner, kicks off on Friday, April 6, at the Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward.
The murder mystery is based on real life criminal goings on from the days of Prohibition. Participants in the event will get a chance to interact with treacherous characters who are written and staged by a team of practiced murder mystery writers.
“The year is 1927 and alcohol is flowing across the Niagara River to satisfy Buffalo’s insatiable thirst for bootlegged booze and brews.” – Buffalo Murder Mysteries
Not only will guests learn about Buffalo during the time of prohibition, they will also get a chance to eat and drink the night away, while being immersed into a memorable interactive performance that will have them wondering what’s in store for each character, and each dinner guest.
The event takes a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Slots are filling up fast for Fridays in April. Click here to reserve a space.
To learn more about the event series, visit this Facebook page.