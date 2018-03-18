Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Dark Forest Chocolate and Gimme! Coffee collaborate on a Coffee and Dark Chocolate Bar

Dark Forest Chocolate, an award winning WNY chocolatier, has teamed up with Ithaca NY’s coveted Gimme! Coffee, to create a chocolate bar of heavenly proportions. The mash-up between Dark Forest Chocolate’s Dark Tanzanian 70% Chocolate and Gimme! Coffee’s signature Leftist Espresso has resulted in a sensational tasting treat, by using fairly traded, organic beans (cacao and coffee). 

Since 2000, Gimme! Coffee has been making a name for itself as a specialty roaster and third-wave coffee shop, with seven cafés in New York City and Ithaca. Dark Forest Chocolate is known as WNY’s first “bean-to-bar” chocolate maker. 

This is the first collaboration between the two companies, which has resulted in the creation of a candy car like no other. The bar is available at all Gimme! Coffee locations, Dark Forest Chocolate, and will soon be available at the chocolate maker’s retail partner locations. Customers can also purchase the bar online.

