On Monday, April 9, Fairy Cakes Cupcakery will be hosting a pop up cupcake decorating event at The Alley Cat in Allentown.
Attendees to the event will have a chance to start the week off right, with drinks and cupcakes. What could be better? Event ticket includes “four boozy cupcakes, a frosting and fondant lesson, and one beer.”
This is a super sweet, super social event, perfect for those who are looking to try their hands at a sugar laden escapade. Enjoy a couple of drinks, talk cupcake shop, and meet some new friends along the way.
Cupcakes and Cocktails with Fairy Cakes Cupcakery
Monday, April 9, 2018
7 PM – 9 PM
The Alley Cat | 199 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201
