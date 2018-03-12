Colvin Estates Sales Start Strong

Marrano Homes has tapped into an unmet market for new, single-family homes in the city. The region’s largest homebuilder says half of the 34 home sites that will be available for building this year in Colvin Estates are sold.
“In less than three weeks, we’ve already sold half of the lots at Colvin Estates. It’s a combination of a booming housing market and a top-notch product,” says John Manns, Marrano’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We’ve seen tons of demand in the City of Buffalo, but typical urban homes tend to be outdated, requiring more work and added investment.”
Marrano is offering five two-story home designs (four are pictured in this post) with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space. Pricing expected to range from $330,000 to $450,000 plus.
Destro Brothers is installing roads and infrastructure for the new lots along Rachel Vincent Way. Marrano expects to open a model home in late-spring.
The two dozen homes constructed by Burke Builders in the project’s first phase were sold in the $225,000 to $310,000+ range. Burke owns six of the lots in the second phase. Marrano expects to construct an additional 68 homes in future phases as Rachel Vincent Way will ultimately extend to Starin.
Marrano has previously built market-rate, affordable, and luxury condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.
