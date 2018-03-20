In the perfect world, everyone would be out biking the streets of Buffalo. After all, it’s a great way to get healthy, it’s a form of green transportation, and the sightseeing isn’t too shabby either. Plus, you don’t have to worry about parking. Seeing that the cycling season is upon us, one would think that everyone would be getting their bikes tuned up for the season.

Believing that cycling is something that should be accessible to all people, one woman by the name of Justice Hill has set out to make cycling more approachable for women of color.

“I will be holding my first workshop for women of color and all others who support the initiative to normalize biking amongst women of color. Stacy, the shop manager at GObike, will be instructing the workshop by showing those present how to fix a flat tire on a bike,” wrote Jalonda Hill (aka Justice Hill) in this Facebook event post.

Today is the first day of spring, although it might not exactly feel springlike outside. Regardless, it won’t be long before things heat up and (more) cyclists hit the streets. That means that it’s time for everyone to get down to the basics, which includes knowing how to fix a flat. The Colored Girls Bike Too: Fix That Flat Work Shop is set to take place on Sunday, March 25, from 6pm to 9pm, at GObike Buffalo – 98 Colvin Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14216.

The workshop aims to:

To encourage a cost efficient lifestyle To encourage transportation alternatives To Empower and support Women of Color (WOC) Educate WOC on bike literacy To increase WOC cyclist representation To normalize biking among WOC To encourage alternative forms of exercise To detach stigma from biking in general

Cycling gives people the power to get from place to place effortlessly. No one should feel excluded or even hesitant to join in on this longstanding fun and fitness empowerment movement.

At the end of the workshop there will be donations given to those in need. For those not in need of attire, Colored Girls Bike Too (CGBT) has a “give and take” system that allows for more fortunate individuals to take, while still giving something else to a woman that is need of empowerment by way of bike. Additionally, there will be opportunity to shop for really inexpensive bikes starting as low as $10. There will be refreshments & wine provided. All details are subject to change.

Colored Girls Bike Too: Fix That Flat Work Shop

Sunday, March 25, 2018

6pm to 9pm

GObike Buffalo | 98 Colvin Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216

See Facebook event

Advocates for the cause can also join the Colored Girls Bike Too facebook page.