Co-Artifact – To raise funds to repair Starlight’s crumbling facade

On Thursday, April 19, from 6pm to 9pm, Eleven Twenty Projects will host Co-Artifact – an event that aims to raise funds for essential repair work for Starlight Studio and Art Gallery‘s building at 340 Delaware Avenue. This is a community engagement effort that draws together two galleries, 15 locally recognized artists, and 15 Starlight artists, to create collaborative works. The collaborative event is the 3rd Co-Artifact fundraiser to date.

Altogether, 30 original works will be featured. A silent auction will be held, with proceeds going towards renovation of Starlight’s façade – “fixing, designing, and installing a fresh look for this creative space.”

The way the artistic creation process works is… a community artist is paired with a Starlight artist. Halfway through the creation of their respective works, the artists switch up the incomplete creations (various mediums), thus completing what the other had started. The community is invited to bid on these works, starting at 8pm on the night of the opening.

The idea for Co-Artifact stemmed from the story of illustrator Mica Angela Hendricks, whose daughter found her sketchbook and drew on top of her unfinished drawings. When the illustrator discovered what had been done, she decided to use her daughter’s lines to create finished art pieces.

Co-Artifact, Kyle Butler of Starlight Studio and John Fatta of Eleven Twenty Projects are orchestrating the event, which is the largest one to date. “I loved working with Paul (Chandler) for Co-Artifact in 2014,” said artist Cynnie Gaasch, who has participated in the undertaking in previous years. “He influenced me to approach my use of materials differently. The whole project, looking at the many collaborations was inspiring.”

In addition to Gaash, this year’s participating artists include: Jozef Bajus, Kyle Butler, Caitlin Cass, Valeria Cray-Dihaan, Pam Glick, Pat Greene, Bobby Griffiths, Ani Hoover, Billy Huggins, Kevin Kline, Joan Linder, Bethany Moody, Cassandra Ott, Rebecca Wing, Paul Chandler, Saeed Dubaishi, Kelly Evans, Ricky Hogan, Eric Johnson, Sonya Lewis, Chace Lobley, John Montedoro, Larell Potter, John Price, Steve Robinson, Kimber Rodgers, Mary Schneider, Mathew Sharp, and Jocelyn Triggle.

The process of pairing artists together to finish each other’s works takes the artists out of their normal comfort levels. The process also helps to build bonds between the participants, who might not otherwise ever get a chance to learn from one another.

Thursday, April 19, 2018

6 PM – 9 PM

Doors at 6pm | Bidding closes at 8pm

Eleven Twenty Projects | 1120 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14209

Music provided by DJ Icky Reels, light refreshments, and a cash bar

