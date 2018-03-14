City of Buffalo Community Shredding/Recycling Event

On Saturday, April 14, the City of Buffalo will be hosting an enviro-event that includes free shredding, a used clothing campaign, and a GObike donation drive. This is a trifold opportunity to clean up your house, your basement, and your garage, while knowing that you are being environmentally and socially responsible. Bring your old bikes, your dated clothing, and your confidential documents (to be shredded) to Front Park anytime from 9am to 12pm.
GObike Buffalo is always in need of bikes (in any condition) that they can fix up/tune up, and get back on the road through its Recycle-A-Bike program. The initiative teaches at-risk students how to repair, maintain, and build the bikes, while learning about safety, health, and the environment.
WNY Coalition for Donated Goods is looking for all sorts of clothing, including worn and torn shoes and textiles. The organization helps to outfit WNYers in need.
Most everyone can take part in this event, hosted by 34 and More, a recycling action that has set out to take the city’s 27.78% recycling diversion rate, and elevate it to 34% (the national average) and beyond.
Lead image: GObike Buffalo – Recycle-a-Bike program