CEPA Gallery’s 14th Biennial Art Auction

Coming up on Saturday, March 24, CEPA Gallery will be hosting its 14th Biennial Art Auction in the Towers Ballroom of Hotel Henry, located on the redeveloped HH Richardson-Olmsted Campus. Not only will guests to the event get a chance to bid on significant works that have been donated from more than 100 artists with local, national, and international acclaim, they will also be happy to experience the surroundings of one of the city’s newest, and most luxurious settings. The sensational venue, along with prized works of art, will go a long way towards attracting a new breed of art lover to the auction – the young go-getters who are starting to make their mark in the city.

“Our goal for this year’s Auction goes beyond raising funds for the Gallery. We are eager to share the rich diversity of CEPA’s curations – past and present – to a new audience in Buffalo,” stated CEPA Executive Director Lawrence Brose. “With Buffalo’s resurgence, a younger demographic is beginning to appreciate the local art community in a way we haven’t seen in many years. We are excited to offer an online component to the live auction for the first time this year, which will feature works in an ample range of starting bid prices,” Brose added.

Many of the artists featured at the event have some sort of tie to Buffalo. Artists’ works include:

Avant-garde work of Hollis Frampton

Contemporary visual artist Tatana Kellner

David Lebe – best known for his light drawings

Trans-cultural photography of Deborah Jack

Innovative photo sequencing work of Duane Michals

Ellen Carey’s unique Polaroid Pulls

Conceptual art of John Baldessari

Historically significant work of Robert Hirsch

William Wegman’s playful photography of his Weimaraner dogs

Socially critical photography of Cindy Sherman

Work of the acclaimed documentary photographer Milton Rogovin

About the event:

Honorary chair – Diana Principe: Hotel Henry partner

Auction co-chairs: Michelle Capizzi of Worth New York and David Herer of ABC-Amega, Inc.

Auctioneer – Christopher Mahoney: Formerly the Head of Photographs at Sotheby’s, Christopher has recently joined Philips auction house as their Senior International Specialist for Photographs. A leading authority on American photography auctions, Christopher received his Master of Art and Humanities degree from the University at Buffalo, he also participated in CEPA photography classes as a child.

There are three options available to purchase an artwork from this year’s benefit auction for CEPA Gallery.

Come to the live auction this Saturday the 24th at Hotel Henry. Reservations include valet parking, great art, great food and open bar. Can’t make the live auction? No problem, just fill out this absentee bid form and send in by this Friday at 5:00PM. There are 45 additional artworks on Paddle8 . Bid now until Tuesday, March 27, 2018.There is no cost to join. There is no buyer’s premium and the work will ship from CEPA, or if you live in Buffalo, you can pick it up.

View all of the auction lots on CEPA’s Website.

The Auction’s preview exhibition opens with a public reception at CEPA Gallery on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and will remain on view until Friday, March 16. The exhibition is free of charge and open to the public, providing a unique opportunity to view Auction lots in a gallery setting. CEPA will also use social media for the first time this year to preview and build excitement for Auction items.

The online Auction, also accessible at no charge, is live through CEPA’s online partner, Paddle8. Patrons are able to bid online through March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

General admission to CEPA’s 14th Biennial Art Auction is $100 per person and includes valet parking, a lavish buffet with open bar, a full-color Auction catalogue and Auction bid paddle. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the live auction starting promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Special rates for overnight accommodations at Hotel Henry are also available starting at $149 per night.

Auction reservations can be made on CEPA’s website at www.cepagallery.org, or at CEPA’s office in the Market Arcade. For additional information, contact CEPA Gallery at 716-856-2717 or auction@cepagallery.org.

Lead image: Dan Burkholder, Firebreather, Trinidad, Cuba 2017