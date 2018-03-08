Celebrate Women Artists this Month @ WNY Book Arts Center

Happy International Women’s Day!

March is Women’s History Month and today (March 8) is International Women’s day. Do you have plans to celebrate? If not, consider some of the cool artistry and programming provided by WNY Book Arts Center. The center is located at 468 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY.

NURTURED MEMORIES

An Exhibition by Phyllis Thompson

Opening Reception TONIGHT!

Thursday, March 8 | 5-8pm

On view March 8 – April 14, 2018

NURTURED MEMORIES is an exhibit by artist Phyllis Thompson. Thompson uses the process of monotype printmaking with the use of assorted collage materials to create one-of-a kind mixed media prints. The prints include memories from the artist’s childhood, of experiences with family and friends, and with ancestors she has only met through photographs. The show features a series of works called Reminiscences which can be likened to daydreams, meditations, and doodles. They are shapes, textures, words and patterns that come together in visual form.

Phyllis Thompson’s art is autobiographical. It explores memories of family, relationships, and ancestors. Using assorted collage materials including patterned fabric, textured papers, and photographs along with pencil and crayon drawing, she creates one-of-a kind mixed media monotypes. Phyllis’ formal background is in printmaking having studied at the Philadelphia College of Art and Tyler School of Art, Temple University. She has been printmaking and art education faculty at numerous institutions including Cornell University, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Buffalo State College. Her work has been shown in galleries and museums across the U.S. Thompson will also lead an artist’s talk and demonstration on Saturday, March 10 from 12–3pm.

COST: $5 {FREE FOR MEMBERS!}

Secret Belgian Bookbinding

Saturday, March 24 | 12-5pm

Instructor: Janna Willoughby-Lohr

These hardcover books have a unique binding that allows them to be strong (like a case-bound book) but to also lay flat (like a coptic-bound book). They are durable and beautiful, albeit a little tricky to make. Once completed, it’s difficult to see how they are constructed which adds to the “secret” part of their name. Don’t be intimidated, however! Beginners are welcome in this step-by-step workshop! A little bit more about the Secret Belgian Binding…. Anne Goy, a Belgian artist, invented this binding in 1986. She was interested in creating a binding that had a similar appearance to Japanese stab bindings but opened flat. She taught it to a few people who passed it on to other people and so on. Hedi Kyle, a world-renown bookmaker, learned of the binding while teaching in Ascona. Hedi brought the binding over to the USA and taught it to a number of people and it has become a sort of underground staple of modern bookbinding. Come learn to make your own Secret Belgian Binding book!! Some bookbinding experience helpful but not required.



Cost: $60 / $55 Members & Students with valid ID (+ $2.50 Service Fee)

The Basics: Japanese Stab Binding

Thursday, March 29 | 6-9pm

Instructor: Kate Parzych

Japanese Stab binding is a simple and beautiful bookbinding technique incorporating a single length of string. Learn to make your own journals & hand-bound books with this intricate-looking yet simple stitch! Multiple books will be created in this workshop. Pair this workshop with our Intricate Stitches: Japanese Stab Binding Workshop, offered in April! No bookbinding experience necessary, this workshop is geared towards beginners. Ages 15+

Cost: $40 / $32.50 Members & Students with Valid ID

Click here to register.