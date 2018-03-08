Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Join Patina 250 for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Looking to celebrate the St. Patrick’s day parade a little differently this year?

Patina 250 is hosting their first annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party on Sunday, March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. This family-friendly event will include a brunch buffet, passed Irish-themed hors d’oeuvres, and house-made desserts. Adults can enjoy an open bar with mimosas, Bloody Marys, wine, and beer. There will also be a balloon artist and face painter on hand for the kids.

Patina 250 is located at the corner of Delaware & Chippewa – the “nexus of the downtown parade route.” The parade begins at 2 p.m. and is expected to pass by Patina 250 shortly thereafter. Guests will have exclusive access to the entire restaurant and complimentary valet parking with vehicle entry/exit via Elmwood Ave. Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for guests under 21. Children under 2 years old are free.

Visit patina250.com to learn more and buy tickets.

Brunch Buffet: Scrambled Eggs; Applewood-Smoked Bacon; Sausage; French Toast; Fresh Fruit Salad; Yogurt Parfaits; Milk & Cereal Bar; Smoked Salmon Bar; Shrimp Cocktail
Passed Hors D’Oeuvres include, Corned Beef Sliders; Mini Shepherd’s Pies; Mini Crab Cakes; Meatballs; Caprese Salad; Buffalo Cauliflower
House-made Desserts: Macaroons; Cookies & Brownies; Chocolate Cake
Open Bar includes, Mimosas; Bloody Marys; Chardonnay; Merlot; Labatt Blue & Labatt Green; Guinness

Patina 250 is an upscale American restaurant located in the newly built Westin Hotel, and is operated by Delaware North.
Click here for the Facebook event page.

