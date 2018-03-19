Catch “A Diamond in the Buff: The Incredible True Story of Lounge Singer Lance Diamond”

If you happened to miss the screenings of A Diamond in the Buff: The Incredible True Story of Lounge Singer Lance Diamond, don’t fret, there are more opportunities to catch the film. The producers have announced that the film is now available on DVD, as well as by downloading/streaming on Vimeo. See the trailer below:
“This soulful (and soul-filled) documentary tells the incredible, poignant life story of the larger-than- life Buffalo, NY lounge singer Lance Diamond. The sharp-dressed, silky-voiced showman was an early rival of Rick James and featured vocalist of the Goo Goo Dolls who many believe should have basked in the glory of international fame and fortune. Yet due to the entertainer’s refusal to leave his hometown, Diamond instead was destined to become the ultimate local legend.” – Kevin & Brandon