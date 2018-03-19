Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Catch “A Diamond in the Buff: The Incredible True Story of Lounge Singer Lance Diamond”

0 Comments

If you happened to miss the screenings of A Diamond in the Buff: The Incredible True Story of Lounge Singer Lance Diamond, don’t fret, there are more opportunities to catch the film. The producers have announced that the film is now available on DVD, as well as by downloading/streaming on Vimeo. See the trailer below:

“This soulful (and soul-filled) documentary tells the incredible, poignant life story of the larger-than- life Buffalo, NY lounge singer Lance Diamond. The sharp-dressed, silky-voiced showman was an early rival of Rick James and featured vocalist of the Goo Goo Dolls who many believe should have basked in the glory of international fame and fortune. Yet due to the entertainer’s refusal to leave his hometown, Diamond instead was destined to become the ultimate local legend.” – Kevin & Brandon

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments