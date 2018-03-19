Café MOΛΩN ΛABE

Passing the corner of East Ferry and Main Street, earlier today, my wife pointed out that a new café was moving into the same building as Vasilis Restaurant (Eggsperience Vasilis). Due to the unorthodox name of the business, I was a bit stumped as to where to even start looking for answers. So I called the owner of the building, Nick Sinatra, who told me that MOΛΩN ΛABE was the name of the new café experience being planned by the operator of Vasilis (opening next door). Apparently, the café will help to anchor the Vasilis operation on the Main Street corner. The two-fold operation will therefore depend on the restaurant aspect, as well as the café aspect. There will also be a take-out element.
As for the name, MOΛΩN ΛABE (Molon Labe), it translates to “Come and Take Them!”, which was once spoken by Leonidas to the Persians when they demanded that he lay down his arms – the saying is a classical expression of defiance. But I’m sure, in this case, that the term refers to the café’s customers who will be “coming and getting” some quick and delicious food at the new establishment.