Build Up Buffalo – Offering Boutique Real Estate Services

Erin Carmina and Maggie Hamilton Winship have opened a boutique property brokerage firm that specializes in finding real estate for nonprofits and up-and-coming businesses. Small businesses are the building blocks of Buffalo. Eager entrepreneurs abound. Unfortunately, there are constantly missed opportunities, due to a disconnect between the start-ups and the real estate options. I’ve seen it a million times before. Now, Erin and Maggie are seeking out some of the more interesting properties around the city (in their eyes), and playing match maker with businesses that they feel can be catalysts for growth in the rebounding neighborhoods.

For example, take a look at the building featured in the lead image (see listing). “It is for rent or for sale,” said the real estate team. “The owner acknowledges that the storefront needs work and wants a tenant who will invest in the space in exchange for free or reduced rent, hoping that will also result in a long term tenant good for the neighborhood. He would also sell the property, which consists of two storefronts and a rear 3 bedroom apartment. The list price is $100,000.” Here’s the listing:

This historic West Side storefront at 418 West Ferry is ready to be built out for your needs. The brick building features large storefront windows and 12 foot tall original tin ceilings in both storefront spaces. Opportunity to lease one 800 square foot space or open up both spaces for a larger 1,600 square foot storefront. Rear apartment could be renovated into additional space. Available for lease or purchase.

Buyer and seller representation for commercial and investment sales and real estate development consulting is also available.

This is the type of deal that Erin and Maggie plan on excelling at – digging up the special finds, and presenting them to the right parties. Their firm, called Build Up Buffalo, is hosting launch party this evening at 5 Genesee Street, in a storefront that the team is marketing for lease (see listing):

5 Genesee Street – A storefront ready to be made your own! Located across the street from the Hyatt Regency and M&T Gold Dome- take advantage of serving over 50,000 daytime employees and countless weekend tourists in Downtown Buffalo’s Business District. Across the newly restored Main Street from the Hyatt, you can’t beat the perfectly manicured new pocket park outside your front door. $3500/month plus utilities for a “vanilla box” finish. The space is a little over 1,500 square feet, and has a small courtyard in the back of the building.

Erin and Maggie began running with their new boutique property brokerage firm ten months ago, relying on word of mouth to create a buzz. Now, they’re excited to host the pop-up party, to meet new clients, and to share their fondness for Buffalo’s unique walkable neighborhoods.

“In a tertiary market, you rarely see truly boutique firms; specializing is a luxury. Build Up Buffalo is a passion project. We are here to create vibrant spaces by playing matchmaker for nonprofits and up-and-coming businesses who don’t know how to navigate the world of commercial real estate,” says Maggie Hamilton Winship, broker and co-founder.

Connecting clients who have growing businesses or real estate portfolios with legal resources and financing tools are added benefits for Build Up Buffalo clients.

“Collectively our team has over 15 years experience in Buffalo real estate – and working for and with small business; non-profits in particular,” says Erin Carmina, co-founder. “The future of retail is in our urban, walkable neighborhoods. This provides a niche for small businesses – both office and retail- to blossom. Creating the ideal situation for businesses and property owners, and ensuring long lasting relationships, is what Build Up Buffalo is all about.”

For more information please visit www.buildupbuffalo.com or call 716-241-9634.