Buffalo’s Best Kielbasa Contest on Dyngus Day

Buffalo is a food town. It seems as if very time you turn around, there’s a food contest taking place, dedicated to the hometown favorites. From pierogi to wings, the contests are designed to see who can come up with the greatest recipes featuring the most delicious flavors.

One such contest is set to be held on Monday, April 2. It’s Buffalo’s Best Kielbasa Contest, which takes place each year at The Broadway Market. In 2018, there will be three distinct entry categories – homemade, commercial, and people’s choice.

Start your Dyngus Day celebration early in Polonia at Buffalo’s Famous Broadway Market.

Last year’s entrants battled it out, with a few winners coming out on top:

Best Homemade Fresh & Smoked – Judy & Mitchell Baker

Best homemade Non traditional – Michael Martinez

It won’t be long before we see who takes top prizes in 2018, when an “elite panel of judges” decides the contest favorites. The community is invited to come cheer on the contestants, while choosing their favorite kielbasas.

The event is sponsored by Fillmore District Council Member David A. Franczyk, who is determined to find Buffalo’s Best Kielbasa each and every year.

During the contest, a Polish Beer Bar will open and filled with unique brands of Polish Beer.

*The Broadway Market will continue its Dyngus Day Celebrations with Melody Lane performing from 1pm – 4pm with the Market staying open until 6pm.

Buffalo’s Best Kielbasa Contest

Monday, April 2, 2018

12 PM – 2 PM

The winners will be announced around 1:30 pm

Admission to the event is Free | Tickets for Commercial Kielbasa Tastings will be sold for. 50¢ each

The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212

Those is attendance will receive a ballot to vote for the People’s Choice Contest (which means you get to sample the best from the Commercial Vendors and help decide the People’s Choice Winner)