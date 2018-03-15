Buffalo’s Airbnb Scene, Allentown Edition.

I started writing this post to highlight the range of spectacular houses and apartments in Buffalo which, are available for short-term rental on Airbnb. As I combed through the offerings on the popular vacation rental site it quickly became clear that there was way too much material for just one story. So, consider this the first installment in a series showing off some of Buffalo’s great architecture the way vacationers from across the world see it.

This post will start the series in Allentown. Airbnb lists hundreds of available residences in the city, suburbs, and nearby Canada. Allentown possibly has the highest density of Airbnb rentals in the area and the number of units is growing quickly. If you have done Airbnb you know its hard to go back to using hotels for your travel base camp. Often you can get an entire house, sometimes a very big house for the cost of a traditional room.

That thing I noted above about people visiting Buffalo from around the world, that is not an exaggeration. Coincidentally, as I was composing this story, a BRO reader sent in a sample of an Airbnb host tool he is developing. The tool allows a rental host to create a map which shows where their guests have come from. This map below shows all the locations their own guests have visited from over the last 2 years. They have doubled their own rental offerings over that period of time as Buffalo’s travel industry continues to grow.

Without further fuss I present some of the very unique offerings in Allentown.

Entire large modern carriage house on one of the best streets in Buffalo. Close to Allen Street’s restaurants, art galleries, shops, and nightlife, but in a quiet, safe, secluded location.

The house, a former horse stable built in 1886, is a modern, bright, comfortable, stylish space. The best AirBnb in Buffalo! Entire large (2,000 sf) modern, stylishly decorated house with off street parking, ideally located within Buffalo’s most vibrant neighborhood (Allentown) on one of its most desirable streets. It is steps away from Allen Street’s restaurants, art galleries, shops, and nightlife, in a quiet, safe, secluded location. A short walk to the Medical Campus, Allen metro rail station, and nearby to Elmwood Village, Theater District, Kleinhan’s, and many other destinations!

The Brownstone was built in the 1800’s and has undergone a beautiful renovation. From the beautiful oak floors to the stunning cedar closets, there is so much detail and charm.

This gem might be the most unique offering in Buffalo with an eclectic interior bordering on living sculpture. It even has a log cabin room.

This rustic cabin is perfectly situated right in the heart of Allentown, a great artsy neighborhood with plenty of good bars and restaurants. This cabin is tucked away, has great wood work, and a vibe that makes you feel like you are in a chalet in Colorado. It has a fenced in yard, a grill, and an outhouse (also a modern bathroom). Inside there is a brand new Casper bed, some pullout couches, and all the spices you may want, to cook a nice dinner. Enjoy!

The entire third floor of our 1882 Buffalo mansion is complete with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths for you to enjoy. Newly renovated with a fresh, modern decor. Walking distance to restaurants, cafes and medical campus. Quiet, clean and comfortable.We are a short walk to the Allen Street subway stop that will take you into the heart of the city for Sabres games. And if Niagara Falls is your destination we are a 20-30 min drive from the mesmerizing world wonder.



