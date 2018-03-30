Buffalo River Fest Park 2018 Summer Concert Series Lineup Set

The live music line-up for Buffalo River Fest Park’s 2018 Summer Concert Series has been announced. This concert series has been a mainstay of the Buffalo waterfront ever since the park was built. Each summer, music lovers congregate at the beautiful site, to watch the boats (and the people), eat and drink, while listening to a great line-up of regional band favorites.

“The weekly concerts are a family-friendly way to enjoy the many developments happening on our waterfront. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of Western New York residents and visitors to our park for another season of the concert series.” said concert organizer Peg Overdorf.

Buffalo River Fest Park’s summer concert series is a perfect way to enjoy the waterfront with family and friends. Plus, the Old First Ward is heating up these days, with new bars, breweries, restaurants, distilleries, etc. There are also plenty of ways to get to the concerts, including by bike or by kayak.

Some of the 2018 live music highlights are:

The concert series kicks-off with pop and rock band “Super Charger” on May 30

“Hit List” (formerly known as “The Diva Show Band”) on June 6

WNY favorite “Crash Cadillac” performs on June 13

"Reset to Vinyl", who play both current and classic hits, appears on June 20

One of the area’s premier pop rock bands “Wide Right” hits the stage on June 27 to close out the month

Versatile rock band “The Kensingtons” make their Buffalo River Fest Park debut on July 11

Versatile rock band "The Kensingtons" make their Buffalo River Fest Park debut on July 11

"Heard of Buffalo" takes to the stage on July 25

“Crash Cadillac” make their second appearance of the season on August 1

“The Buffalo 5” are scheduled for a performance on August 8

Relive the sights and sounds of the ‘70’s with “Disco Duck” on August 15

Jam out with “Breakaway” on August 22

Local country music favorite “West of the Mark” hit the stage on August 29

The concert series will conclude on September 5 with a yet to be determined musical act

*The annual Independence Day celebration fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, July 3 and will feature “Disco Duck” from 7pm-11pm

The eighth season of Wednesday evening performances (from 6:30pm until 10pm), begins May 30 and runs through September 5.

The full concert schedule is listed below:

Wednesday Night Concert Series (Buffalo River Fest Park) – 6:30pm-10pm

May 30 – Super Charger

June 6 – Hit List

June 13 – Crash Cadillac

June 20 – Reset to Vinyl

June 27 – Wide Right

July 3 – Disco Duck (*Tuesday event)

July 11 – The Kensingtons

July 18 – FlipSide

July 25 – Heard of Buffalo

August 1 – Crash Cadillac

August 8 – The Buffalo 5

August 15 – Disco Duck

August 22 – Breakaway

August 29 – West of the Mark

September 5 – To be announced

Buffalo River Fest Park is located at 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, NY 14204. Parking is free and widely available. No personal coolers are allowed at the park; however, refreshments are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting park maintenance and other riverfront development efforts. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Rain will force concert cancellations, so please check the Buffalo River Fest Park Facebook page for updates.