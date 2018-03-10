On Wednesday, May 16 (6 PM – 8:30 PM) Buffalo will join the national Ride of Silence movement, to demonstrate the need for additional cycling safety precautions. The Buffalo Ride of Silence is also in place to give cyclists a voice, not just for road justice, but also for cyclists who have been injured or lost their lives on the road.

In 2003, Chris Phelan organized the first Ride of Silence in Dallas after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and was killed (learn more).

Buffalo Ride of Silence will take place at Delaware Park – stay tuned to this Facebook page for details moving forward. Also be sure to check out the event page.

The following is from the organizers of Buffalo Ride of Silence:

818. The number of cyclists killed in the US in 2015.

783. The number of cyclists killed in a crash involving a single motor vehicle.

45,000. The approximate number of cyclist injured in crashes in 2015.