Buffalo Opera Unlimited @ Shea’s 710 Theater offers a “Salute to Leonard Bernstein – A Centennial Celebration”

Singers, dancers, and instrumentalists will come together on April 6 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth. Presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited, this one night only performance will showcase Bernstein’s musicals, songs, opera, and sacred pieces. Including selections from On the Town, West Side Story, Candide, Wonderful Town, Peter Pan, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mass, and Trouble in Tahiti. The program also includes a song with special significance for Buffalo, “My New Friends” from The Madwoman of Central Park West, which had its premiere exactly 39 years ago on April 6, 1979 at 710 Main Street when it was the Studio Arena Theatre.

Leonard Bernstein was born in 1918, and died in 1990. As a pianist, composer, and conductor of many popular works, he cemented his place in American History as a musical giant. Bernstein made his conducting debut with the New York Philharmonic at age 25, and became their Music Director in 1958. He traveled the world as a conductor. He also was a multi-faceted composer – symphonies and sacred concert works, opera, ballet, score for On the Waterfront, and many Broadway musicals. “This ‘unlimited’ performance will showcase the range of Bernstein’s contribution to the American musical scene,” said Tim Kennedy, Artistic Director, Buffalo Opera Unlimited (BOU).



The BOU was founded by Kennedy in 1985, and is dedicated to producing professional opera and a variety of other musical forms with an emphasis on regional artists, as well as “to making opera more accessible to a broader audience and to providing education to develop future audiences.”

“There is a great deal of musical talent in Western New York,” added Kennedy, “one does not have to go to NYC to find professional singers and dancers.” The cast of this performance includes Felicia Costa, Karen D’Angelo, Amy Grable, David Waterland, Samantha Luck, and Stephen Macdonald.

The BOU typically produces two fully-staged operas annually. Most productions take place at Rockwell Hall Performing Arts Center, due to size and availability of an orchestra pit.

Buffalo Opera Unlimited presents

“Salute to Leonard Bernstein – A Centennial Celebration”

Friday, April 6, 2018

Shea’s 710 Theatre

8:00 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

Pricing: $30 general, $25 seniors, $10 students

Tickets can also be purchased at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Box Office, 650 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. Click here for the Facebook event page.