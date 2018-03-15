Buffalo Movie Makers Win Big In France

The Filmmaking Team named Partially Submerged Elephants won big last August at the Buffalo 48-Hour Film Project competition with their film titled, “Ride Of Your Life.” The seven-minute film took top honors in Buffalo’s 48 competition, including awards for Best Film, Best Acting, Best Editing, Best Special Effects, and the overall Audience Favorite award.

Buffalo is one of 130 cities worldwide that participates in the 48-Hour Film Project. The winner of best film from every participating city is entered into Filmapalooza, which was held this year in Paris, France.

Boyed by an impressive list of accolades from Buffalo’s local competition, “Ride Of Your Life” made an indelible impression on the international stage as well. The film took home international honors, winning Best Cinematography, and was nominated for Best Film, and Best Editing, placing it in the Top-5 films worldwide from the 48-Hour Film Project this past competition year.

Unaware of their nominations, the Partially Submerged Elephants team made the trip to the awards show held at Hôtel de Ville, in Paris, along with local city producer for the 48-Hour competition, Jordan Lema of Lemur Studios. Team members Travis Carlson, Megan Gonsalves, Aaron Rizzo, Maria Claire, Marc Braun, Marc Davies, and Cole Bielecki were on hand for the award presentations.

With their Best Film Nomination, and Top-5 Finish, “Ride Of Your Life” will next be screened at the Festival De Cannes, 2018 in Cannes, France among 15 other international 48-hour films.

Enjoy, "Ride of Your Life," This year's Buffalo 48 Hour Film Project submission from Partially Submerged Elephants! This means everything you see was conceived, executed and delivered within 2 sleepless days – but the bonds – will last a lifetime…and boy, what a ride that can be. Posted by Travis Carlson on Sunday, August 27, 2017

“I’m incredibly proud of what Buffalo has accomplished in this competition.” stated City Producer, Jordan Lema. “Participants from all over the world were singing the praises of a Buffalo Film: ‘It’s amazing,’ ‘I cried!’ ‘what a beautiful film.’ Travis, Megan and the Partially Submerged Elephants team are bringing Buffalo Filmmaking to the international spotlight.”

It is truly a film you have to watch to appreciate. Within the rules of the 48-Hour Competition, teams have 48-hours in which they must brainstorm, write, produce, edit and deliver a five to seven minute film. They begin at the starting gun by choosing a genre out of a hat, and are given a prop, character, and line of dialog that they must include in the film. “Ride Of Your Life” takes you on an emotional journey, blending the real, and surreal, and features Hollywood quality special effects, impeccable camera work, and seamless editing to bring the story, and vision of its creators to life.