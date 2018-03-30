Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club to offer Discover Buffalo Sailing – Introduction to Sailing Program

We live along the shores of Lake Erie, one of the most bountiful and beautiful natural water resources in the world. Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club (BHSC) wants more people to be able to enjoy Mother Nature’s aquatic bounty, by enrolling in Discover Buffalo Sailing – Introduction to Sailing Program. Yes, the club is inviting you to partake in a string of introductory sailing classes, to get you familiar with the wonderful world of sailing. The four-week introductory sailing program begins with a required orientation class on Thursday, April 19. The actual sessions get underway starting on Saturday, May 19. Students will partake in classes during the next three consecutive Saturdays in May and June. Interested participants must pre-register online by April 13.

In order to make these lessons possible, BHSC boat owners volunteer their equipment and their time, because in their eyes, the more people out sailing on Lake Erie, the better. Mentors and seasoned crewmembers chip in to help students understand the nature of the wind and the water, and how the vessels interact with each. At the end of the sessions, students have become sailors, who can appreciate basic boat handling and safety. These classes are offered to anyone who wants to participate, as long as they are 16 years old (accompanied by parent if under 18) or older, and able to physically get around a boat.

Following is everything else that one needs in order to get the seas rolling in 2018:

Discover Buffalo Sailing Fast Facts

Cost: $60 (includes one-year $50 BHSC membership and $10 materials fee). Your membership entitles you to participate in racing and other special events offered by BHSC through the rest of the year.

Orientation: April 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Obersheimer Sailor Supply, 1884 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

This orientation session will outline program expectations, recommended equipment and boat assignments. It is also a “meet the skipper” night, as all participants and fellow crewmembers, including club mentors, will be introduced. (You can still sign up for the program if you cannot make the orientation.)

Sessions: Sessions will run on four consecutive Saturdays:

May 19: 8:30 am -1:00 pm.

May 26, June 2 & June 9: 8:45 am – 1:00 pm

Each session will consist of a 45-minute dockside chalk talk and 1.5-hour sail, weather permitting, on your assigned boat. In inclement weather, a dockside lesson will be substituted. Each boat will have a mentor and a minimum of two seasoned crewmembers. Participants will be actively involved in sailing during each session. All sessions begin at RCR Yachts and Marina, 284 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14203

Registration: Register online or contact Patrick Weisansal II, Program Coordinator, at pweisansal@gmail.com for more information.

Lead image: Photo, courtesy of BHSC