Buffalo Gets Vocal About Stepped Up Gun Control Measures

The second annual Holy Roll will be a bike ride visiting seven churches in the City of Buffalo on the evening of Holy Thursday. Six of the seven churches will be those on Broadway-Fillmore’s “One Night and Seven Churches Pilgrimage.” The one exception is Ss. Columba-Brigid Church at 75 Hickory Street, which replaces St. Bernard’s as the starting and ending point. We will also be visiting St. Stanislaus, Corpus Christi, St. Adalbert’s, St. Luke’s, St. John Kanty and St. Casimir’s.

The route is 10 miles. We will ride as a group, and spend 5-10 minutes in each church. Last year’s ride attracted over 50 riders, many of whom had never seen these churches before. As Holy Thursday is a solemn feast day, all visitors are expected to observe respectful behavior while inside the churches.

Since the ride is at night, riders should have lights on their bikes. We will cross some bridges on the route, and the last leg of the trip is 3 miles, so please attend only if you can keep up at about a 10 mph pace. We will have guides leading the ride, but we will not have the capacity to stay with riders who fall behind. Should you get a flat tire or have mechanical problems, you will need to do your own repairs, or call someone to pick you up. The ride will end between 10:30 – 11:00 p.m., so we advise against bringing children. There will be people assigned to watch the bikes while the riders are visiting inside the churches.

For those who wish to attend Mass before the ride begins, the Holy Thursday liturgy begins at 7:00 p.m. at Ss. Columba-Brigid, and will end at approximately 8:30 p.m.

For any questions, e-mail sscolumbabrigid@gmail.com