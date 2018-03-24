Buffalo Gets Vocal About Stepped Up Gun Control Measures

Buffalonians came out in mass support of additional gun control measures earlier today. Not only did 2000+ people show up to demonstrate, the young speakers who voiced their support for increased gun safety was awesome.
For the first time, there appears to be a huge groundswell of people who are fed up with pro gun advocates who state that the problem is the shooters, not the killing machine weapons that they so effortlessly obtain. There is no reason to have bump stocks available to the general public, let alone semi-automatic/assault weapons.
The time has come for serious change. School shootings have become a common place occurrence in the US. Everyone that attended today’s rally and march should be commended for voicing their opinions. Buffalo joined countless other states/communities that came together to “March for Our Lives“. Now, let’s keep up the momentum.
