Gaming is is no longer simply about gaming these days. It’s about collaboration, community building, and advancing technology. Gaming is inclusive and exploratory. It’s fun, challenging, and fuels the imagination.

Each year, Buffalo Game Space (BGS) hosts the Buffalo Game Expo (BGX). This is the third year that WNY gamers and techies will come together to showcase their games that they have created. Collaborative efforts include artists, designers, musicians, and programmers, who not only demonstrate their game creations, they also invite the community to come try out their productions, from early prototypes to released titles. Attendees to BGX will also get to meet and chat with the creators. And some of the lucky participants might even walk home with a game or two.

“We’re very proud of the community of game makers that has grown in Buffalo these last few years,” said Chris Langford, Vice President on the board of directors at BGS. “Most of our events are focused on helping creators learn new skills or network, but BGX is where we get to offer them the chance to show Western New York at large what sort of things are being made right in their backyard.”

Tickets to BGX ‘18 are available now at buffalogamespace.bigcartel.com/product/buffalo-game-expo-2018-ticket, with $15 ($20 at the door) providing admission for one as well as two drink tickets.