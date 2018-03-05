Buffalo Entrepreneur to Guest Star on A&E’s “Rooster and Butch”

A Buffalo inventor by the name of Christian Johnson will be guest starring on A&E’s celebrity investment reality show this coming Wednesday. Johnson is the Founder and CEO of Driver Watchdog – a smart driving safety device that allows a loved one to monitor a young or at-risk driver, for example. The app allows a cell phone user to access dual cameras set up in the car, to see the driver using “real time” technology.
“I created Driver Watchdog when my teenage son began to drive. Being a single mother, I wanted to be everywhere at all times, but I couldn’t.” said Johnson, who is a single mother, domestic violence survivor, and motivational speaker. “A few months later, my mother, who’s a diabetic, had a stroke while driving. So, I knew I wanted a way to keep an eye on both of them, and at the same time, I wanted to be the first to know if anything concerning was happening while they were driving.”
Since launching Driver Watchdog, Johnson has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS News, and Fox News Channel, among others. She has also been recognized for her work as a recipient of the “Women Changing the World Award”, the Minority Technology Entrepreneur Award, and the National Grid Minority Woman Technical Grant.
Johnson and her company will be featured on the upcoming investment reality show Rooster and Butch on Wednesday, March 7 10pm EST. The show premiered on A&E on January 10th.