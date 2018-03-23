Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Blue Bash 2018

This evening, Buffalo Colon Corps is presenting the Buffalo Blue Bash at 500 Seneca. The event is a fundraiser for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (CCA).

According to Hays, the Buffalo Blue Bash is a fun party, featuring a talented local busker performing, an open bar, games, raffle items, and a Fat Bob’s station. Plus, it’s all for an important cause.

Prizes for wearing only your underwear to the party!

“We keep a portion of the money local for the Independent Health Foundation and the rest to support advocacy, patient support and research for colorectal cancer nationally,” said Kevin P. Hays, Director of Development for Savarino Companies. “As a two-time survivor, my heart is close to a new initiative by the CCA. $5 million in research over the next three years is specifically dedicated to figuring out why colorectal cancer rates have been rising in younger people.”

Hosted by Blue Hope Hard Hat Initiative | The Buffalo Blue Bash is a kickoff party celebrating the Buffalo Undy Run/Walk (a 5K Race & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk benefiting the Colorectal Cancer Alliance).

Friday, March 23, 2018

5pm to 9pm

Five Hundred Seneca | 500 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

In the atrium on the 3rd floor

