BNMC Hosts 2nd Small Business Match Maker Networking Event

If you’ve got a small business with products and/or services that you believe would be of interest to large institutions such as the University at Buffalo, Roswell Park, and Kaleida Health (on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – BNMC), and other large purchasers including M&T and Catholic Health System, then there is a match making event that you might want to attend.
The owners of the small businesses will be introduced to the BNMC purchasers (and its partner organizations). This is a big opportunity to get your products/services in front of key purchasers and decision makers. Minority, women, and veteran-owned business owners are encouraged to participate in this networking function.
A similar event was held this past September that attracted upwards of 70 small local businesses. The incredible turnout prompted a second such networking opportunity.
The Match Maker Networking event is a great way to learn how to do business with large institutions. The event is free, and interested local business owners are welcome to attend. Attendees will be allowed short one-on-one conversations with representatives from the institutions. There will also be informal networking and light refreshments.
The event will be held on Thursday, March 22 from 2 PM – 5 PM at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Gaylord Cary Room in the Research Studies Center. Space is limited so registration is encouraged at bnmcworksnetworking.eventbrite.com. Interested participants are also invited to join a free pre-event webinar hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration on March 15 at 10 AM -11 AM to learn more about preparing materials, doing market research, creating a capability statement, and other issues pertinent to working with the Medical Campus institutions. The webinar can be found at events.sba.gov. The event is sponsored by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Inc. (BNMC) and Roswell Park.