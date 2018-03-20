Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

BLRC TWEED 2018

It’s spring. It’s brisk. But it’s still officially bike season. Does that mean that we jump into our shorts and t-shirts and cycle away? No, at least not for a few more days. In the meantime, what is one to do? Well, how about gathering your finest tweed threads and joining the Buffalo Lazy Randonneur Club (BLRC) for their annual Tweed Ride? 

“Tweed – The original performance fabric, Tweed originates from the Outer Hebrides and has been a sporting choice all around the world. At once elegant, rugged and practical it is not unlike the bicycle itself. It really works out there this time of year.” – BLRC

Each year, this fashionable group of cycling enthusiasts organizes a group ride where everyone dresses up in their Sunday best. Everyone is invited to join Ablejack Courtney and friends for this traditional ride, starting between 12 PM and 1 PM at the Buffalo Naval Park – 1 Naval Park Cv, Buffalo, New York 14202.

“Let’s ride again, again. From the Anchor at our Naval Park, we go along the City Paths to Hoyt Lake. There we’ll recognize the finest among us with a fitting tribute – a block of Limburger. Afterwards we’ll warm up at the Essex St. Pub and toast our folly. ” – BLRC

BLRC TWEED 2018

Sunday, March 25, 2018

12pm/1pm

Buffalo Naval Park – 1 Naval Park Cv, Buffalo, New York 14202

See Facebook event

