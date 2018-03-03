BlackBird Cider Works to open public cider hall and hard cider production operation on Chandler Street

BlackBird Cider Works has officially announced its intentions to expand operations by opening a public cider hall and hard cider production operation on Chandler Street in Black Rock. The hard cider producer (est. 2011) is known as the first of its kind in the region – the operation has been up and running in Barker, NY. Now, after 7 years in business, the plan is to create a second home for its limited edition and barrel aged ciders, at the historic and newly renovated Linde Air Building (learn more) located at 155 Chandler Street.
“Over the last 7 years, BlackBird Cider Works has been fortunate to become a well-recognized brand of hard cider in Western New York and beyond,” said Founder and President Scott Donovan, who is also a commercial apple grower. “We are excited and proud to have the opportunity to serve and produce our line of premium cider products right in the heart of downtown Buffalo. We are Buffalo’s local cider.”
The Black Rock expansion project will feature:
- A roomy cider hall featuring over 30 ciders and beers on tap with a focus on local and New York State products
- The interior theme will celebrate Buffalo’s connection with agriculture and the transportation of agricultural products
- Outside a spacious patio area situated around the smokestack replete with fire pits in a park like setting
- Bocce ball courts allowing guests to enjoy their cider outside
This is another incredible boon for Chandler Street, which is quickly becoming a destination district. Once all of the pieces of the puzzle are in place and operational, the vision will be a sight for sore eyes. With some more infill, this former industrial part of the city will resemble something similar to the Distillery District in Toronto, when it first began to make its mark.
Images: BlackBird Cider Works