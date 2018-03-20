Before reading the rest of this post, there’s something that you should know. Buffalo is home to The Psychedelic Society of Western NY (PSWNY). As you’re sipping your chai latte, letting that sink in, there’s something else that you should know.

2018 marks the 75th anniversary of Albert Hoffman discovering the potential of LSD.

Now, put one and one together, and what do you get? A psychedelic celebration of magnanimous proportions. On Thursday, April 19, from 6 PM to 12 AM, PSWNY will be organizing a bike ride, starting at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood). Cyclists will gather at 5pm. Then they will split into small groups, led by bike leaders starting at 6pm. At the end of the ride, the group will reconvene at 638 Parkside for “post-bike ride integration” where a session of live drum and bass will ensue. Drummers include Will (bassist from Space Junk), Bush (drummer from Just Good Business and Skyepilot), James (bassist from Sentinel 6), and Mike (drummer). There will also be a DJ scene.

“PSWNY is dedicated to psychedelic research and harm reduction through community involvement and education – advocacy in science, health, human rights & civil liberties, as well as fundraising for charitable purposes. The group is also committed to inclusivity, by welcoming people of all ages, abilities, genders, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and spiritual beliefs.” – PSWNY

Donations at the door will go to benefit the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, to support their mission in advancing the psychedelic movement.

Bikedelic: A 75th Anniversary Bicycle Day Bike Ride

Thursday, April 19, 2018

6 PM to 12 AM

Starting at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood)

*PSWNY DOES NOT engage in or promote illegal activities of any kind during events

This post was written while listening to the Grateful Dead’s Blues For Allah: Sand Castles& Glass Camels/Unusual Occurrences In The Desert.