Big Deal: 343 Broadway Sold

The Broadway churn continues. A commercial building at 343 Broadway changed hands yesterday. Broadway Development & Management Group LLC purchased the building at the southeast corner of Broadway and Walnut for a paltry $150,000 from Cilyox Inc.

The 37,906 sq.ft. building is occupied by Ace Printing Co. and is two floors along Broadway and three floors along Walnut. It is along a stretch of Broadway near downtown that has seen significant developer interest and is across the street from HELP USA’s two completed housing developments and one recently proposed.

Broadway Development & Management Group registered with the State in 2016 with an Amherst P.O. Box address. This appears to be its first Buffalo purchase.

Next door to 343 Broadway is a two-building, TLC-needing, 14,338 complex owned by Romana Griffin.

