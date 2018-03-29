The Foundry has announce that tickets for Bid to Build 2018 have been released. The annual Bid to Build event features handmade items that have been made by the artisans that reside at The Foundry. That means that there are plenty of different inspired items upon which to bid. From a dining room table to upholstered furniture to metal sculptures, these crafty artisans create works that are worth bidding on.
This year’s Bid to Build event includes live and silent auctions, live music, food and drink (included in ticket price), and chances to walk away with wonderful items created by the resident maker community. There will also be a chance to “punch a barrel” and win prizes.
The Bid to Build event is considered The Foundry’s premier fundraising event. Proceeds from the auction allows The Foundry to carry on with its mission to provide space to startups, while providing tools for education, empowerment, and employment. There is also another exciting element called Net+Positive, that provides mentoring and training opportunities for low-income, unemployed or underemployed individuals. These opportunities are based on sustainable practices, which transcend all of The Foundry’s initiatives.
Thursday, May 24, 2018
6 PM – 9 PM
Ticket = $35
2 Tickets = $65
The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208
Ticket Information – Eventbrite