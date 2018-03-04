Better Look: 295 Linwood

After receiving approval to demolish a two-family structure at 295 Linwood Avenue last month, Jesse Hawker is returning to the Preservation Board for its blessing on a replacement structure. Hawker is proposing a five-unit, three-story building with garage parking in the rear.
From the application:
The current design concept compliments the original building footprint and massing in order to maintain the continuity of the street edge. Furthermore, we will be replicating the original entrance stoop and planters fronting Linwood Avenue. The “modern touches” of the concept can be seen in the addition of a third floor, which would be designed using period-appropriate siding (a non-reflective metal) and materials to “soften” the look of the upper portion of the building. The proposed copper towers rise from the original massing of the current structure, helping to blend the past and present historical home. Additionally, we will be adding a driveway under the building leading to the rear of the structure to maintain the street edge and to avoid the sight of cars parked in the driveway.
The design approach is clean, elegant and pays homage to the building’s history in this beautiful neighborhood.
JSB Architects designed the $1 million project. The Preservation Board meets Thursday at 3 pm, City Hall Room 901.