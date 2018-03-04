Author: Suzanne Jaszcz

Beerology at the Buffalo Museum of Science is on tap for Saturday, March 24, and the sold-out event is celebrating its 10-year anniversary! This is one of the Museum’s largest fundraising events of the year, and the money raised goes into future educational programming.

Every year, the Museum collaborates with local breweries and beer experts to explore the science behind brewing. In an effort to keep the event fresh, different experiments and lectures are featured each year to keep the guests engaged. And if you are more interested in tasting the beer than making it, don’t worry – this year, there will be over 30 breweries in attendance to keep festival goers well hydrated.

Some of the new things being featured this year will be a lecture (given by Brian Barrows of Trocaire’s brewing program) on local hops in a segment called “The Science of Hop Flavors: Geography Can Alter!”, as well as a demonstration on different yeast strains courtesy of Crooked Lamp Post Brew Club. Local favorites The Buffalo Beer Goddesses will be returning with a fun, informative display on beers around the world, as well as the Sultans of Swig, who will be back again to keep your taste buds guessing with another Beerology Taste Test Challenge.

For the second year, the Wise Choice Award will be awarded by a panel of judges to the top beer of the night.

So, if you managed to get tickets for this sold out event, grab your beer goggles and get ready for a night of sipping your way through science. For more information on Beerology and other programs at the Buffalo Museum of Science click here.