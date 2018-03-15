Buffalo’s Metro Rail system is chock full of art. Each of the rail stations is adorned with original works of art that were acquired upwards of 35 years ago as part of a Buffalo Art in Transit project.
The 22 artists featured throughout the rail system hail from all over the country. There’s so much art along the route that it’s hard to take it all in. That’s why Explore Buffalo offers an Art of The Subway Tour that takes modern art enthusiasts on a station-by-station tour of the expansive Metro Rail “gallery”.
The next Art of The Subway Tour takes place on Sunday, March 25, from 10am to 1pm. The tour starts at the University Station, 3434 Main Street. Free parking is available adjacent to the University Station in the Park-and-Ride parking lot.
COST:
General Admission: $15
Student Admission: $5
Explorer Pass Holders: FREE
TOUR DETAILS:
- Metro Rail fare is not included in the tour price and must be purchased separately.
- This tour is approximately three hours in length and will end in downtown Buffalo, where you may either board an outbound train to return to University Station or stay for lunch before returning.
- Advance reservations are encouraged but not required for this tour.
- All credit card payments must be made in advance.
- Advance reservations with a credit card can be made online until the tour starting time.
- Cash or checks are accepted at the start of the tour.
- If you make an advance reservation, please print your confirmation email, or be prepared to show it on your phone.
- Please wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather – the tour will proceed rain or shine.
- Cameras are encouraged!
Tickets Available – Click here