Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Arc Building Partners Establishes New Corporate Headquarters @ 100 South Elmwood

0 Comments

100 South Elmwood has a new tenant. Arc Building Partners, a national construction management firm run by Frank Ciminelli II, has established its headquarters within the building. 

“I’m excited to announce that we are setting up shop in downtown Buffalo, just steps away from the city’s center, and a stone’s throw from the international border,” said Arc Building Partners President Frank Ciminelli II. “This strategic location for our corporate headquarters is a perfect fit and will allow us the space necessary to grow and flourish as our company services existing clients and secures new projects throughout North America.”

Arc Building Partners offers full-service project management and fast-track delivery services to private and commercial clients across numerous geographies and industry verticals.

The decision to anchor headquarters within the building was mainly due to the centralized urban location, its proximity to the Peace Bridge, as well as the historic building’s updated office amenities, including flexible workspace. 

“Buffalo is where we call home, and it was important for us to demonstrate our commitment to the region by being part of the downtown fabric,” continued Ciminelli. “In addition, as both care and community are two of our company’s operating pillars, we’re pleased to be offering a comfortable, convenient work environment for our many valued employees.”

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments