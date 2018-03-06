Apartments Planned for 45 Allen Street

Clover Management is converting the second floor of 45 Allen Street into apartments. The iconic two-story building is located at the northeast corner of Allen and Franklin streets. The space to be converted was previously occupied by the Buffalo Philharmonic’s offices.
The Buffalo News has the scoop:
The apartments will all be one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom units, ranging in size fro 825 to 1,100 square feet, priced from $1,825 to $2,400 per month, including all utilities and the parking, said Emily Brady, Clover’s vice president of operations.
“The property is in a key Allentown location, steps away from all the best that Allentown has to offer,” she added.
Officials hope to start work in April, with about six to eight months before it’s completed, Brady said.
A number of residential projects are currently underway in the eastern portion of Allentown, just steps from the Medical Campus.
Huamei Wang is demolishing a two-story building at 15 Allen Street, reconstructing the building’s façade, and constructing a new three-story building behind it. Architect Adam Sokol has designed the project that will contain 1,500 sq.ft. of commercial space along Allen Street and ten apartments.
Work is progressing at 19-23 North Street. First Amherst Development is in the process of constructing a 39 unit apartment building. Nearly across from 45 Allen, architect Matt Moscati has proposed a 16-apartment, three-story building for 500 Franklin Street. The status of that project is unknown.