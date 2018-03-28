All are invited to participate in the 5th Annual Buffalo Mini Maker Faire

What is Maker Faire?

“As a celebration of the Maker Movement, it’s a family-friendly all ages showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. It brings together curious people who enjoy learning and love sharing what they can do. The faire gathers together adult and child tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, food artisans, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, artists, students, and commercial exhibitors. It is an amazing show and tell!”

Buffalo is a full of all sorts of makers. From rockets and robots to book binding and toy boats, the 5th Annual Buffalo Mini Maker Faire aims to showcase the local talented DIY community and their creations. Along with meeting the inventive people who are behind a wide range of maker-driven projects, attendees of the maker faire can expect to find a number of hands on participatory activities, including the Recycle Regatta and Circuits in Dough.

The Buffalo Mini Maker Faire “Call For Makers” is NOW OPEN!

Already, a number of local makers have expressed an interest in participating in the 2018 Buffalo Mini Maker Faire, which is set to be held on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to 6pm.

“We are actively seeking creative people of all ages who want to share their energy, talents, projects, workshops, performances, or expositions,” said Bill Rider, one of the faire’s organizers. “We are especially interested in exhibits that are interactive, highlight the process of making things or that you or your children took pride in making. We invite artists, musicians, speakers, students, teachers, business leaders, comedians and community members of all ages and backgrounds to inspire others with what they can do.”

This year’s venue of choice is the Park School, which is perfectly suited for hosting the event.

“The Buffalo Mini Maker Faire is fortunate to have the Park School of Buffalo as its host this year,” Rider explained. “This venue is the perfect ‘country fair’ setting in Snyder, NY with Park’s beautiful thirty-four acre campus – formerly a farm – which includes three soccer fields, two gymnasiums, six classroom buildings, a theater, dining hall, pond, marsh, gardens, and a greenhouse all while being located just minutes from downtown Buffalo and easily accessible from many communities throughout Western New York.”

What does it cost? To have a booth and share your passion is free. If you intend to sell your wares or promote, then there is a $50 table fee.

How much are tickets to attend the Faire? Presale tickets are available for $5. Day of are $10. There are also free ticketing options such as come in a costume and bring canned food to support the Food Bank of WNY.

Volunteering. There are also many opportunities to get involved and volunteer the day of the event if you are interested.

Applying. Visit buffalo.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers today and complete your application! Deadline to apply is April 1. There is no fee to apply. All applications will be reviewed by a panel of jurors, and accepted makers will be notified within a day or two.

5th Annual Buffalo Mini Maker Faire

Saturday, May 12, 2018

10am-6pm

The Park School | 4625 Harlem Road | Snyder, New York 14226

Contact: BuffaloMakerFaire@gmail.com

Find the faire on Facebook