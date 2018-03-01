A new collaboration is underway in Allentown, that sees Wrafterbuilt, a custom wood working and home design business, teaming up with Keith Szczygiel of Saint Laurence Restoration Co., to provide quality cabinetry at an affordable price. The arrangement is the next leg in the Wrafterbuilt journey. They have named the enterprise “Acme Cabinet Company“. The newest arm of Wrafterbuilt’s Allentown design showroom features cabinetry by Fabuwood Cabinetry and Conestoga Wood Specialties.
“Keith and I saw an opportunity to provide the Buffalo market with a kitchen design and custom cabinet solution that wouldn’t cost the price of a down-payment on a house,” said Sean Wrafter, co-owner of Wrafterbuilt and co-founder of Acme Cabinet Co. “Once we partnered with Fabuwood Cabinetry and Conestoga Wood Specialties, we discovered that we could offer consumers a high-quality cabinet at an affordable price, and Acme stemmed from that.”
According to Szczygiel and Wrafter, they realized that there was an opportunity at hand when their customers expressed wants and needs that were not being offered by others in the WNY home interiors market. So they set out to fill that market need, by creating a showroom featuring durable, stylish, and affordable cabinets. The best part about the new venture is that the two designers understand what customers are seeking, because they’re both practiced hands when it comes to designing and fashioning custom cabinetry products from start to finish. Now they can offer high quality products that live up to their standards, while keeping in mind efficiency and affordability.
The showroom, located at the former Wrafterbuilt space at 69 Elmwood Avenue in Allentown, will open to the public tomorrow, March 2. See Facebook for more information.