86 Norwood, Make Me Move For Under a Million

One of Buffalo’s most spectacular residences has popped up on Zillow under the “Make Me Move” heading. This is a category designed to ask a high price and see if anyone bites. In the case of this house the $985,000 ask seems like a bargain (though Zillow pegs its fair rice at just over $736,000).
This is a truly spectacular house that has been renovated and kept in like new condition. It is big and filled with fire places and tons of intricate woodwork. It also comes with big lush backyard sporting a gazebos\ and a little babbling brook. The 5,344 square foot house, built in 1890, has 7 bedrooms with 23 rooms total. It is described as a single family but in pictures appears to have a third floor apartment. The house last sold for $262,0000 in 2004. Taxes were $1,666 in 2016.
Here is the pitch:
Grand Victorian residence with absolutely spectacular woodwork thru-out. Completely restored to perfection and beautiful architectural detail still intact, including all leaded and stain glass windows. Grand dining room and chandelier. Large double-master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom. Front and rear porches completely rebuilt and restored from original design. Brand new kitchen, marble and stone finishings. Additional brand new kitchen in 3rd floor guest quarters. House restored to original grand floor plan. 5 working fireplaces with gas inserts, and ornate landscaping front and back. All rooms recently finished and remodeled, custom window treatments, several grand chandeliers . House received complete exterior restoration, including new shingles, foundation and paint. Brand new complete roof tear off and replacement, including new plywood on entire roof. House/Garden frequently featured in magazines, including a recent Buffalo Spree Magazine feature. LessGrand entrance with ornate fireplaces and detail – jaw dropping woodwork like you have never seen before!…great neighborhood, walking distance to galleries, nightlife, banks, grocery shopping, good neighbors.