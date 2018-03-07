7th Annual Lawyers for the Arts Celebration is a Big Success

Each year, a handful of Buffalo’s talented lawyers come together to play at a local music venue for a charitable cause. Upwards of 30 lawyer-entertainers (6 bands) participate each year. The event has been held for seven years now, which means that the lawyers have managed to raise a good chunk of change for charities.
This year alone, the group managed to raise upwards of $30K. Each year, the crowds grow larger and larger, as word spreads far and wide about this sensational effort.
The 2018 sold out event (held last Saturday) was hosted/sponsored by Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc., and presented by Hodgson Russ LLP, Dansa & D’Arata LLP, and KeyBank to benefit Give For Greatness, a program of Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc. The event was held at the Tralf Music Hall.
Photo: Glenn Murray