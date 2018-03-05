More and more people are cutting meat out of their diets. There’s a growing trend to eat healthier, and to curb the risk of longterm health issues by increasing the amount of greens and veggies in one’s diet.

On Sunday, March 18, Asha Sanctuary and the Buffalo Vegan Society are hosting The Great American Meatout Race for Health at Delaware Park/Hoyt Lake and Marcy Casino, 199 Lincoln Parkway. The event will be centered around a Health 5K Run/Walk. You might recall that Asha Sanctuary is home to Albert the Super Cow. What you might now know is that since 1985, food/animal rights activists around the world have been celebrating March 20 (the first day of spring) by hosting events called “Meatouts”. The day is a way to introduce people to the benefits of “compassionate eating”. The three components behind a Meatout are: health, helping the environment, and saving animals.

Meatout has gained so much world-wide popularity, it is now celebrated throughout the week of Sunday, March 18th – Saturday, March 24th

The Great American Meatout Race for Health kicks off the week that is dedicated to cutting meat out of the diet. It’s a time to celebrate love for vegan food, while recognizing all of the benefits that come along with living healthier lives.

The Great American Meatout Race for Health

Sunday, March 18, 2018

5K Run/Walk – Official Start is 10:00AM. The USATF Sanctioned 5K race will start and finish near Marcy Casino at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park using the USATF Course #NY15031JJ

Online registration will remain open right up until the start of the race. Race day registration and packet pickup will take place at the park from 8:30am until the start of the race at 10:00am.

Event t-shirts to all participants who register by 3/11/18. Extra shirts (if any) will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. In addition, while supplies last, each runner will receive a free race bag as well as a copy of the DVD – What The Health.

Registration Fee:

$25 early bird special

$30 3/11/18 through 3/17/18

$35 Race Day

$20 Non-Running/Walking Participant (Post-Race Party including lunch buffet and access to exhibitors)

See Facebook event