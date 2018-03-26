50 Broadway Lands a Tenant – Studio Hue: DIY Parties and Workshops

Normally, when you hear about DIY parties and workshops, they revolve around a pop up location, such as a boutique or a restaurant. In the case of Studio Hue, owner Christine Sugrue has opened shop in a newly refurbished corner building location in Downtown Buffalo. What was formerly a boarded and downtrodden storefront, is now a happening destination for her DIY parties and workshops.

The parties and workshops center around gatherings of people, who come together for social crafting parties (aka p“ART”ies), where attendees learn how to make a litany of craft items, including custom door mats, pallet art, throw pillows, etched glasses, porch signs, key holders, coasters, etc.

These types of DIY craft classes have become increasingly popular for a number of reasons. Not only is the social aspect key, people like to learn new craft activities, and they also like to take the finished products home with them at the end of each session. Studio Hue provides all of the materials needed to make the creations. Plus, all skill levels are invited to take part in the fun.

Up until this point, Sugrue has been hosting her DIY craft parties at various locations around town. Moving forward, she will be occupying the ground floor of developer Roger Trettel’s 50 Broadway building, which has been fully rehabbed. This is another “big deal” for the neighborhood, which is finally seeing some positive momentum thanks in part to Trettel’s continued commitment to the area.

Studio Hue is currently hosting a wide range of DIY craft classes that can be viewed on this website. If you’re thinking that this sounds like it’s right up you’re alley, but you’re feeling a bit intimidated, just remember the following crafting oath:

“I pledge: To relax and have fun. To not throw my craft across the room. To not use the words ‘Mine sucks!’ or ‘I screwed it up!’ or ‘Can’t you just do it for me?’ In crafting, there are NO mistakes, just unique creations!”

Studio Hue: DIY Parties and Workshops | 50 Broadway | Buffalo NY 14203 | (716) 703-0483 | Facebook